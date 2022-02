A woman participates today during the celebration of the day of the goddess the waters Iemanja, in Montevideo, Uruguay 2 February 2022. EFE/Raul Martinez

Wishes for health topped the requests to Lemanja, Uruguay’s water goddess of the Afro Umbanda religion, in a year in which believers brought their natural offerings to the country’s beaches again and asked for "a lot of strength" to face the ongoing pandemic.

Filled by countless bathers and water sports fans who crowd them up every summer, waters of the Uruguayan coast receive a visit that is as numerous as it is special every Feb. 2. EFE