Doan Thi Huong (C) of Vietnam and Siti Aisyah (L, back, not in picture) of Indonesia, who have been detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam, are escorted by Malaysian police officers as they arrive at the Shah Alam High Court, in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Siti Aisyah (R) of Indonesia, who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-nam, is escorted by Malaysian police officers as she arrives at the Shah Alam High Court, in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Doan Thi Huong (C) of Vietnam, who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-nam, is escorted by Malaysian police officers as she arrives at the Shah Alam High Court, in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Malaysian judge on Thursday decided to continue the court trial against the two suspects charged with the murder of the North Korean leader's half-brother at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in 2017.

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah, who are accused of smearing Kim Jong-nam's face with a powerful nerve agent, could face the death penalty if convicted of the murder.

In a statement seen by efe-epa, Judge Azmi Bin Ariffin of the High Court Shah Alam said, "I am satisfied that all the ingredients of the charge against the accused persons that need to be prove(n) has been established by the prosecution."

"I must accordingly find that the prosecution had made a prima facie case against the accused persons and I must therefore call upon them to enter their defence on their respective charges," he wrote.

The suspects said at the beginning of the trial that they thought they were joining a TV prank show but the prosecution maintained the argument that the pair was well aware of their actions and were trained to commit the crime.

The Malaysian police pointed to four North Korean suspects - Ri Ji-hyon, Hong Song-hac, O Jong-gil and Ri Jae-nam - as the masterminds of the assassination and said that the group introduced themselves with other names and nationalities when they hired the pair.

Kim died on Feb. 13, 2017, about half an hour after two suspects approached him at the airport departure terminal, where he was going to take a flight to Macau.

Experts from the Malaysian chemical department identified the poison used as a VX nerve agent, a colorless and odorless chemical substance listed by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

The deceased half-brother of Kim Jong-un was once considered the heir apparent to his father's regime, but fell out of favor in 2001. He then lived the last years of his life abroad in exile.