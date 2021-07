A demonstrator holds a poster reading 'Terminate the conservatorship' as hundreds demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

US musician Britney Spears arrives for the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 22 May 2016. EFE/FILE/NINA PROMMER

A Los Angeles judge has denied Britney Spears’ request to end her father’s conservatorship, according to court filings.

The decision by Judge Brenda Penny at the LA County Superior Court on Wednesday comes a week after an explosive testimony by the singer in which she said she was “traumatized” by her father’s control of her estate since 2008. EFE

