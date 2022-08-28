A federal judge said Saturday she has a "preliminary intention" to appoint a special master to oversee the search conducted earlier this month by FBI agents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in South Florida, as per his request.

"Without prejudice to the parties' objections, the Court hereby provides notice of its preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case," said Judge Aileen Cannon in a judicial brief.

However, she added that the above should not be interpreted as a final determination on Trump's request. EFE