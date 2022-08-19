The federal courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, where a judge heard arguments on Aug. 18, 2022, for and against releasing the affidavit for the FBI raid to recover classified documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residents earlier in the month. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The Florida judge who on Thursday considered the arguments in favor and against publishing the affidavit that resulted in the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate said he might order the release of a redacted version of the document containing no sensitive material.

During a court hearing lasting more than two hours in West Palm Beach, Florida, Judge Bruce E. Reinhart heard from both sides - some of the main media outlets on the one hand and the US Department of Justice on the other - regarding the "unique case" and was said to be leaning toward publishing an edited version of the affidavit justifying the raid on Trump's residence to recover classified documents he had taken with him when he left office and then had failed to return, despite repeated requests from the government to do so.

While the attorneys for the media outlets insisted that the public has a right to understand why the Mar-a-Lago raid was launched, the DOJ emphasized the risks to its ongoing investigation posed by revealing its motives for staging the raid.