Roman Gomez-Ponti, head of the FC Barcelona Legal Services, after being arrested by Mossos d'Esquadra regional police during a raid amid the investigation of the so-called 'BarcaGate' in Barcelona, Spain, 01 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTA PEREZ

Attorney of Roman Gomez-Ponti, head of the FC Barcelona Legal Services, Jorge Navarro (C), speaks to the media after the Ponti's detention by Mossos d'Esquadra regional police during a raid amid the investigation of the so-called 'BarcaGate' case in Barcelona, Spain, 01 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/TONI ALBIR

A member of Mossos d'Esquadra regional police's Economic Offences Unit is seen at the Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona's headquarters during a raid amid the investigation of the so-called 'BarcaGate' case, in Barcelona, Spain, 01 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/Quique Garcia

Former Barcelona FC President Josep Maria Bartomeu during the presentation of Dutch coach Ronald Koeman as the club's new head coach in Barcelona, Spain, 19 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alejandro Garcia

The judge investigating the so-called "BarçaGate" case on Tuesday ordered the provisional release of former FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his right hand, Jaume Masferrer, who used their right not to testify.

According to the High Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), judge Alejandra Gil has ordered the release of Bartomeu and Masferrer with charges as both are under investigation for malpractices under their administration and corruption in business. EFE-EPA