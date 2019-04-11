An armed police officer outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in south west London, Britain, 05 April 2019 (reissued 11 April 2019). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks to reporters on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, 19 May 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Embassy of Ecuador in London, police said Thursday.

The 47-year-old was taken into custody by the capital city's Metropolitan Police and is being held at a police station in central London.

He was granted asylum by Ecuador in 2012 and had remained sheltered in the embassy in UK capital to avoid arrest for seven years.

Scotland Yard said he is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court "as soon as possible" for a charge of failing to surrender to the court on June 29, 2012.

"The Metropolitan Police had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates Court, and was invited into the embassy by the ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum," the force said in a statement.

WikiLeaks said on Twitter: "This man is a son, a father, a brother. He has won dozens of journalism awards.

"He's been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize every year since 2010.

"Powerful actors, including CIA, are engaged in a sophisticated effort to dehumanise, delegitimize and imprison him."

Last week the pro-transparency group said that a senior Ecuadorian source had told them the Australian national could be ejected within a matter of hours.

WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson previously accused British and Ecuadorian authorities of acting as accomplices to US President Donald Trump.

"It will be a sad day for democracy if the UK and Ecuadorian governments are willing to act as accomplices to the Trump administration's determination to prosecute a publisher for publishing truthful information," he said in a statement online at that time.

Assange rose to international attention in 2010 after WikiLeaks published leaked military information provided by former United States Army soldier Chelsea Manning, which prompted the US government to launch a criminal investigation into the publisher.

In November that year, Sweden requested Assange's extradition over allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he denied. He also expressed concern he would be extradited from Sweden to the US because of his role in the Manning leaks.

Assange surrendered himself to UK police around a month later and was held in custody for 10 days before being released on bail. When he was unable to challenge the extradition proceedings, he breached bail and in August 2012 was granted asylum by Ecuador.

Sweden has since withdrawn its extradition request, but the London Metropolitan Police said an arrest warrant remained in force as Assange had failed to surrender after breaking bail conditions.

Assange was always free to leave the embassy but had said he feared UK police would arrest him and extradite him to the US. EFE-EPA

vg-rb/sh