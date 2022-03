An activist ties yellow roses and ribbons carrying messages of freedom to railings as well wishers gather outside HMP Belmarsh to celebrate the wedding of Stella Moris and Julian Assange in London, Britain, 23 March 2022. EFE/EPA/DAVID CLIFF

An activist holds placards calling for the release of Julian Assange beside a banner featuring Assange's face as well wishers gather outside HMP Belmarsh to celebrate the wedding of Stella Moris and Assange in London, Britain, 23 March 2022. EFE/EPA/DAVID CLIFF

Well wishers gather outside HMP Belmarsh to celebrate the wedding of Stella Moris and Julian Assange in London, Britain, 23 March 2022. EFE/EPA/DAVID CLIFF

Stella Moris (2-R) arrives at HMP Belmarsh for her wedding to Julian Assange in London, Britain, 23 March 2022. EFE/EPA/DAVID CLIFF

London, Mar 23 (EFE). WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Wednesday married Stella Morris inside Belmarsh prison, the south London prison where he has been held for almost three years pending possible deportation to the United States.

Assange, 50, wore a kilt specially tailored for the occasion by renowned designer Vivienne Westwood, according to British media.

(...)