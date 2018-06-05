European Council President Donald Tusk at an EC news conference in Brussels, March 23, 2018. On June 5, Tusk spoke with Spain's new PM Pedro Sánchez on the phone and held a "constructive and pro-European" conversation, which he hopes to continue. EPA-EFE (FILE)/JULIEN WARNAND

EP President Antonio Tajani gives a speech in Brussels, Belgium, May 23 2018. On June 5, 2018, Tajani invited Spain's new PM, Pedro Sanchez to visit the Europarliament for a future debate on Spain's new government's plans on Europe's future EPA-EFE (FILE)/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

File image shows Pedro Sanchez (L), as leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, being welcomed by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) for a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Oct 19,2017. On June 5, 2018, Juncker invited Spain's new PM to visit Brussels ahead of a European Union heads of state and government summit later in the month. EPA-EFE (FILE) AURORE BELOT / POOL

The president of the European Commission on Tuesday invited Spain's new prime minister to visit Brussels ahead of a European Union heads of state and government summit later in the month.

Spain's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has met Commission President Jean-Claude Junker in the past, but this would be Juncker's first meeting with the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) politician as head of Spain's government.

The European Commission's chief spokesperson, Margaritis Schinas, speaking at a press conference in Brussels said: "President Juncker spoke this morning with the new prime minister of Spain (...) and President Juncker has invited Prime Minister Sanchez to visit the Commission here in Brussels."

He said the date was yet to be set, but the visit would be before a European Council summit on June 28-29.

In recent days, the presidents of the three European Union institutions, the Commission, Council and Parliament, have congratulated Sánchez on his appointment and expressed their desire to meet him.

The president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, said Tuesday he had spoken with Sánchez on the phone and they had held a "constructive and pro-European" conversation, which he hoped to be able to continue.

The president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, meanwhile invited Sánchez to a debate on the future of the EU.

"I invite him to the plenary session, in Strasbourg, to present and debate with the MEPs the ideas of his government on the future of the EU," Tajani tweeted.