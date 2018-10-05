President of the European Council Jean Claude Juncker (L) and Oskar Deutsch (R), the President of the Jewish Community Austria, at the Stadttempel (City Prayer House), the main synagogue of Vienna, in downtown Vienna, Austria, 05 October 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The president of the European Commission on Friday urged members of the European Union to speak with a singular voice within international forums.

Speaking at the Austrian parliament, Jean-Claude Juncker said decisions needed to be taken by a qualified majority and not only unanimously.

"The moment has come for Europeans, together with national sovereignty, to strengthen the whole of Europe's sovereignty," said Juncker, adding that if the EU did not speak with one voice it would weaken itself and lose credibility.

Juncker said on an international level, decisions needed to be taken by a majority and not approved unanimously because otherwise one member would be able to block a common position on a matter.

Decision-making based on unanimous support put the breaks on common strategies, such as those applied to China, Russia or Africa, according to the politician.

"Foreign policy is adopted unanimously, which sometimes leads to giving the world a false impression because we cannot reach agreement on a solid and coherent international policy," he said.

He pointed out the EU had not been able to criticize China's human rights record owing to one country's objections.

The Commission president said the EU respected international rules and rooted for multilateralism, human rights and worked as closely as possible with the UN.

He also highlighted the importance of the EU's trade deals when it came to creating jobs across Europe and encouraging development in other countries.