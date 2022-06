Groups of people play music during the traditional 'junina' (june) festivities in the Brazilian city of Caruaru, Brazil, 04 June2022. EFE/ Carlos Ezequiel Vannoni

Two people dance during the traditional 'junina' (june) festivities in the Brazilian city of Caruaru, Brazil, 04 June2022. EFE/ Carlos Ezequiel Vannoni

A person in costume attends during the traditional 'junina' (june) festivities in the Brazilian city of Caruaru, Brazil, 04 June2022. EFE/ Carlos Ezequiel Vannoni

The traditional "junina" festivities of the city of Caruaru, the largest in the world in homage to San Juan, left the virtual stages Saturday to become the first great massive street event in Brazil after the pandemic.

Caruaru, one of the largest cities in the wild "northeast" of Brazil and a well-known textile pole in the country, receives nearly 3 million people during the four weekends of June and the first of the following month for its traditional June festivities. EFE