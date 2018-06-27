Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy participates in an official group portrait in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 01 June 2017 (issued 27 June 2018). Kennedy announced on 27 June 2018 that he is retiring from the US Supreme Court and will step down on 31 July. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy (R) depart after Kennedy administered the judicial oath to Neil Gorsuch in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 April 2017 (issued 27 June 2018). Kennedy announced on 27 June 2018 that he is retiring from the US Supreme Court and will step down on 31 July. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Justice Anthony Kennedy, seen as the leading centrist on the US Supreme Court, informed President Donald Trump that he will retire at the end of next month, the court said Wednesday.

"It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court," Kennedy said in a statement.

The justice said that his family members would have supported him had he continued to serve on the Supreme Court, a lifetime appointment, but that he decided to retire so he could spend more time with them.

Trump will now have an opportunity to shift the Supreme Court further to the right.

His nominee could be confirmed by a simple 51-vote majority in the Senate (where Republicans have a slim majority), although Democrats say the vote on the next justice should not come before the November midterm elections.

The president told reporters Wednesday that he would immediately begin the process of choosing Kennedy's replacement.

"There are certain names that are just outstanding, names that you already know, to be honest with you," the president said. "But they will come from the list of 25 people," referring to a list of potential candidates the White House published in November 2017.

The 81-year-old Kennedy, who has been on the Supreme Court since 1988, will be that tribunal's longest-serving member until he steps down on July 31.

The US Supreme Court is made up of nine justices, four regarded as progressive and five as conservative.

Kennedy, who is considered to be a moderate conservative, has cast the deciding vote in several important cases before the high court.

He voted in favor of same-sex marriage in 2015 and in 1992 he joined a plurality opinion that upheld a woman's constitutional right to an abortion (established in the court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision).

Kennedy's Supreme Court tenure began on Feb. 18, 1988, after he was nominated by Ronald Reagan, a Republican president who was in office from 1981 to 1989.

bpm/mc