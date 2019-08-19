Webb Simpson of the USA hits from a sand trap by the eleventh green during the first round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, USA, 15 August 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Justin Thomas of the US releases his club as he reacts to his approach shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, USA, 17 August 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan reacts as he sinks his putt on the fourteenth green during the fourth round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, USA, 18 August 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Patrick Cantlay of the US hits on the fourth hole during the fourth round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, USA, 18 August 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Justin Thomas of the US poses with the J.K Wadley Trophy after winning the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, USA, 18 August 2019. The BMW Championship is the second of three playoff tournaments to determine the FedEx Cup champion. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

American golfer Justin Thomas won the BMW Championship at the Medinah Country Club near Chicago on Sunday, finishing with a birdie on the 18th hole.

Thomas, who after an extraordinary third day had acquired a substantial six-stroke lead over his rivals, got a shaky start on the final day – failing to hit the fairway until the fifth hole – and saw his lead shrink to just two strokes, but eventually snagged a 68 (and a total of 263) to finish 25-under-par, three strokes ahead of his compatriot Patrick Cantlay.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama's stunning 63 on the last day left him in third place at 20 under.

Thomas also shattered Medinah's course record with a 61 on the third day, topping the 65 Matsuyama shot just one day before.

"I was really nervous going into today, it had been a while (since winning)," Thomas said after finishing and winning his 10th US PGA Tour title, his first win since the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational a year ago.

Thomas' win also catapults him into the FedEx Cup lead ahead of the TOUR Championship which starts next week and where the top 30 players will chase the top prize of $15 million.

In Medinah, Thomas took home a winners' check worth $1.66 million. EFEEPA

