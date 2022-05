Mito Pereira of Chile hits an approach shot from the 16th fairway during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, 22 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Will Zalatoris of the USA chip shot against Justin Thomas of the USA during the playoff round of the 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, 22 May 2022. c

Justin Thomas of the USA holds up the Wanamaker Tropy after winning the playoff round against Will Zalatoris of the USA during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, 22 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Justin Thomas of the USA poses with the WanamakerTropy after winning the playoff round against Will Zalatoris of the USA during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, 22 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

American Justin Thomas on Sunday won the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, United States, by beating compatriot Will Zalatoris in the playoffs by three holes.

Meanwhile, Chilean Mito Pereira, who led the tournament until the last hole, saw his title hopes fade due to a double bogey. EFE