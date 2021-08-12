Seungri, a former member of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, leaving the Seoul Central District Court after a hearing in Seoul, South Korea, 13 January 2020 (issued 12 August 2021). EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seungri, a former member of the K-pop band BigBang, was on Thursday sentenced to three years in prison by a military court that found him guilty of nine different charges, including embezzlement and for acting as a mediator in a prostitution service.

The 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was tried by a military court in Yongin, south of Seoul, given that had enlisted in the South Korean navy in March last year, a couple of months after being formally charged with a series of crimes.EFE

asb/sc