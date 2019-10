Police cordon off the house of late South Korean singer-actress Sulli in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

This undated file photo shows South Korean singer and actress Sulli, who was found dead at her residence in Seongnam, south of Seoul, South Korea, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean actress and K-pop singer Sulli has been found dead at her home, police said Monday.

The circumstances of the singer’s death were being investigated, although officers believed she may have killed herself, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.