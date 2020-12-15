Afghan security officials secure the scene after Kabul's deputy Governor Mohabbatullah Mohammadi and his secretary were killed in a magnetic IED explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 December 2020. EFE/EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Kabul's Deputy Governor Mohibullah Mohammadi and his assistant were killed on Tuesday in a bomb attack on their vehicle in the Afghan capital, in what is the latest targeted attack amid peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

The attack occurred around 9.40am in the Macroyan 4 area of eastern Kabul when a magnetic bomb attached to the vehicle in which the deputy governor, his assistant and two bodyguards were travelling exploded, interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said on Twitter.EFE-EPA

