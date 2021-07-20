The Afghan capital was hit by at least three rockets on Tuesday while people were offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, also known as "festival of the sacrifice," in an attack that the authorities have attributed to the Taliban.

“Enemies of Afghanistan and terrorists carried out rocket attacks on Kabul city, based on initial information the three rockets landed in three separate areas and we have no casualties so far,” Interior Ministry Spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai said in a statement.EFE

bks-igr/ia