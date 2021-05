Afghan people gather at the scene of a bomb explosion that targeted a school in the west of Kabul, Afghanistan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan children keeps watch the belongings of the victims as the bloodstained books and notebooks of students are seen on the ground at the scene of a bomb explosion that targeted a school in the west of Kabul, Afghanistan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan people try to identify the dead bodies of the victims at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, 08 May 2021. EFE/EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

An Afghan injured student receives medical treatments at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

People attend the funeral of one of the victims of an attack that targeted a school on 08 May in the west of Kabul, Afghanistan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The death toll from a bomb attack near a secondary school for girls in west Kabul climbed to 50, Afghanistan's interior ministry said Sunday.

"The casualties from yesterday's terrorist attack near a girl's school increased. Over 100 are injured," Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said in a statement. EFE