An Afghan soldier stands guard at a military base in Arezo village, Ghazni, Afghanistan, 02 May 2021. EPA-EFE/SAYED MUSTAFA

The toll from a recent bomb attack near a secondary school for girls in western Kabul increased to 85 dead and 147 injured, according to the authorities in Afghanistan on Monday.

The rise in the number of casualties in the car bombing in a Shiite-majority neighborhood, which has a large population of the persecuted Hazara ethnic minority, came as a result of a revised count of the casualties after the evacuation process.

"The latest information we have received shows 85 people were martyred and 147 others were injured," Second Vice President Sarwar Danish's spokesperson Muhammad Hedayat told EFE.

The car bombing was followed by the two consecutive IED blasts near the Sayed-ul-Shuhada girl school in Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood in the capital.

"Nearly all of the victims are school girls, as it was a girls' shift and they were leaving school during the attack," he added.

Hedayat underlined that Sayed-ul-Shuhada school was one of the most popular ones in western Kabul, where some 16,000 students came for classes everyday, and therefore the number of victims was "very high in the blast."

However, Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian told EFE that according to their data, the number of casualties remained unchanged from the previous day at 50 killed and 100 injured.

The deadly attack was widely condemned by the Afghans throughout the country and the government has announced a one-day national mourning to be held on Tuesday.