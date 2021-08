Pakistani security officials stand guard at Pakistani-Afghan border as it was closed for the last several days at Chaman, Pakistan, 12 August 2021. EFE/EPA/AKHTER GULFAM

An Afghan security official checks vehicles at a check point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 12 August 2021. EFE/EPA/M SADIQ

Taliban militants patrol after taking control of the Governor's house and the Ghazni city, in Afghanistan, 12 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ZIKRULLAH RASOOLI

The Afghan government has tabled a power-sharing offer to the Taliban as part of the Doha peace talks in exchange for an immediate cessation of hostilities as the insurgents continue to sweep across the country.

Taliban fighters on Thursday captured the strategic Ghazni province that connects the capital Kabul to other southern Afghan regions. EFE

