Professor Randall Johnson of the Nobel Commitee presents the Nobel laureates of this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology, during a news conference in Solna, Stockholm, Sweden, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Pontus Lundahl SWEDEN OUT

Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee, presents the Nobel laureates of this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology, during a news conference in Solna, Stockholm, Sweden, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Pontus Lundahl SWEDEN OUT

Thomas Perlmann (R) Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee, presents the Nobel laureates of this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology, during a news conference in Solna, Stockholm, Sweden, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Pontus Lundahl SWEDEN OUT

A combo of handout photos made available by the University of Oxford, Johns Hopkins University and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute shows (L-R) British scientist Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe, US scientists Gregg L. Semenza and William G. Kaelin, issued 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/OXFORD/JOHNS HOPKINS/DANA FARBER HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Americans William G. Kaelin and Gregg. L. Semanza and Briton Peter J. Ratcliffe were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute announced.

The trio was recognized “for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability”. EFE-EPA