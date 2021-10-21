The Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust and the Artists Rights Society (ARS) provided this photograph of Frida Kahlo's "Self-Portrait with Monkeys," which is part of an exhibition that opens on 23 October 2021 at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida. EFE/Frida Kahlo Museums Trust/ARS

The Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust and the Artists Rights Society provided this photo of Kahlo's "The Bride who Becomes Frightened when She Sees Life Opened," which is part of an exhibition that opens on 23 October 2021 at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida. EFE/Frida Kahlo Museums Trust/ARS

More than 150 works by Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and their contemporaries are part of a tribute to Mexican art of the 20th century at the Norton Museum of Art in this South Florida city.

The exhibit, set to open Friday, is built on the collection of Russian-born film producer Jacques Gelman and Czech emigre Natasha Zahalka, who wed in Mexico in 1941.

The Gelmans became close friends with Kahlo and Rivera and began collecting their works.

"The Norton has never had an exhibit of Latin American art it's almost providential that (this exhibit) is headed by Frida, the world's best-known woman artist," museum director Ghislain d'Humieres told Efe.

"We hope that the passion the art world and people in general feel for her attracts the community to the museum," he said, adding that the Norton has set a goal of becoming a fully bilingual (English/Spanish) institution by the end of next year.

"This important exhibition is the spearhead to initiate our plans," D'Humieres said.

