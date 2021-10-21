More than 150 works by Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and their contemporaries are part of a tribute to Mexican art of the 20th century at the Norton Museum of Art in this South Florida city.
The exhibit, set to open Friday, is built on the collection of Russian-born film producer Jacques Gelman and Czech emigre Natasha Zahalka, who wed in Mexico in 1941.
The Gelmans became close friends with Kahlo and Rivera and began collecting their works.
"The Norton has never had an exhibit of Latin American art it's almost providential that (this exhibit) is headed by Frida, the world's best-known woman artist," museum director Ghislain d'Humieres told Efe.
"We hope that the passion the art world and people in general feel for her attracts the community to the museum," he said, adding that the Norton has set a goal of becoming a fully bilingual (English/Spanish) institution by the end of next year.
"This important exhibition is the spearhead to initiate our plans," D'Humieres said.
(...)