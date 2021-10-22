People take in a view of the Manhattan skyline from Summit One Vanderbilt, a multi-story observation deck that was inaugurated on 21 October 2021 on the upper floors of New York City's One Vanderbilt commercial skyscraper. EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

A woman is photographed at the Summit One Vanderbilt, a kaleidoscopic, multi-storied observation deck that was inaugurated on 21 October 2021 on the upper floors of New York City's One Vanderbilt commercial skyscraper. EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

A man observes the Manhattan skyline from the Summit One Vanderbilt, a multi-story observation deck inaugurated on 21 October 2021 on the top floors of New York City's One Vanderbilt commercial skyscraper. EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

A kaleidoscopic observation deck opened Thursday on the top floors of New York City's One Vanderbilt commercial skyscraper, offering a unique experience in which the streets and skyline below are reflected off of an array of mirrored surfaces to create a dizzying and disorienting effect.

Known as Summit One Vanderbilt, the new 6,000-square-meter (65,000-square-foot) entertainment space covers four floors of that 1,401-foot-tall building and is a tourist destination that rivals other Manhattan viewing platforms such as the Rockefeller Center, the Empire State Building and "The Edge" at 30 Hudson Yards.

It is highlighted by "Air," a multi-room art installation designed by Kenzo Digital.

"'Air' is based on a recurring dream I've been having for 25 years. So it's something that's deeply personal and I've been thinking about it for 25 years. I've been working on it for three years, designing it in actual physical space," Kenzo Digital, a New York City-based director, freelance creative director and artist, told Efe at the observation deck, known as Summit One Vanderbilt.

(...)