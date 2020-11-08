Oakland and Berkeley, the cities where Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris grew up, woke up on Saturday from a "long national nightmare" and found out that the rest of the country, normally wary of their progressive ways, has elected their daughter to the second-highest office in the United States.
"When Richard (Nixon) resigned in 74, his replacement, Gerald Ford, said in his first speech: 'My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over.' Today we feel the same, the national nightmare of the last four years has finally ended," Don Wohlfeiler told EFE. EFE-EPA