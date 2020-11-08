People watch the celebratory event of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, being held in Wilmington, on a television at a Costco store in Richmond, California, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

People watch the celebratory event of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, being held in Wilmington, on a television at a Costco store in Richmond, California, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

People watch the celebratory event of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, being held in Wilmington, on a television at a Costco store in Richmond, California, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

People watch the celebratory event of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, being held in Wilmington, on a television at a Costco store in Richmond, California, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

People watch the celebratory event of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, being held in Wilmington, on a television at a Costco store in Richmond, California, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Wilmington (United States), 09/11/2020.- President-elect Joe Biden (2-R), son Hunter Biden (C), his wife Jill Biden (R) Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (2-L) and her husband Doug Emhoff (L) on stage during a celebratory event held outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020. Major news organizations have called the US presidential election 2020 for democrat Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Oakland and Berkeley, the cities where Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris grew up, woke up on Saturday from a "long national nightmare" and found out that the rest of the country, normally wary of their progressive ways, has elected their daughter to the second-highest office in the United States.

"When Richard (Nixon) resigned in 74, his replacement, Gerald Ford, said in his first speech: 'My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over.' Today we feel the same, the national nightmare of the last four years has finally ended," Don Wohlfeiler told EFE. EFE-EPA