Harry Kane scored in extra time Wednesday to lead England 2-1 over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semifinal in front of 60,000 spectators at London's Wembley Stadium, where the Three Lions will face Italy in their first ever Euro final.
Mikkel Damsgaard put the Danes ahead in the 30th minute with a tremendous free kick that sailed over the England wall before dipping just below the cross-bar.
Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel did well to deny Raheem Sterling from close range in the 38th minute, but was helpless a minute later when a shot from the Manchester City man took a deflection off defender Simon Kjaer and into the net to level the contest.
Sterling would also play a role in the eventual game winner, drawing the penalty that would send Kane to the spot in the 104th minute.
(...)