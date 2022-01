Alize Cornet of France reacts to winning her fourth round match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania in action during her fourth round match against Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her fourth round match against Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in action during her 4th round singles match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action during her 4th round singles match against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kaia Kanepi of Estonia reacts after winning her 4th round singles match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she departs following her 4th round singles match loss to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus waves as she departs following her 4th round singles match loss to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kaia Kanepi on Monday rallied from a set down to upset second-seed Aryna Sabalenka to secure her maiden Australian Open quarterfinal appearance.

The Estonian needed two hours and 19 minutes to overcome a late, fierce resistance from the Belarusian for a 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 victory.

The world No. 1 barely clinched the first set on the strength of a break in the 12th game. EFE

