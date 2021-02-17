Large parts of India-administered Kashmir observed a shutdown on Wednesday as envoys from 24 countries arrived in the disputed region in a third tour for diplomats since the government revoked the region's semi-autonomous status in August 2019.

The envoys from Europe, Africa, South America, and Asian regions rode by government cars for a city tour amid heavy security in Srinagar, the main city of Kashmir.

An official, privy to the tour but is not authorized to speak to the media, told EFE that the government organized the visit to brief the envoys about developmental and democratic measures taken after the abrogation of the special status on Aug.5, 2019.

EFE-EPA