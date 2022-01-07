Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday said he has given express orders to "shoot to kill" protesters without prior notice if they try to resist authorities, in a last-ditch effort to quell a days-long violent uprising.
Kazakh security forces have killed at least 26 people in Almaty, while the federal home ministry said more than 3,000 people had been arrested in the worst unrest in since Kazakhstan became independent from the Soviet Union 30 years ago.
In a message to the nation, Tokayev warned that he would not negotiate "with armed and prepared bandits, both local and foreign."
“Terrorists continue to damage state and private property" and "use their weapons against citizens," he said.
"From abroad calls are heard for the parties to carry out conversations with the aim of a peaceful solution. What nonsense! How can you dialogue with criminals and murderers?" he argued.
(...)