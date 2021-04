"It was an infinitely long four years that I want to forget," Sabinella Ayazbayeva said about the time she spent in the hands of Islamic State before her return to Kazakhstan from Syria as part of the government's Operation Zhusan, which has overseen the repatriation of more than 600 Kazakhs.

"We saw bombings, dead bodies, houses in ruins, shooting, we saw it all with our own eyes ...," she told Efe by video conference from her hometown of Karaganda in central Kazakhstan.