Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the UN headquarters, in New York, United States, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Rajmil

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Thursday offered his country as a venue for talks on the North Korean crisis and urged nuclear powers to give Pyongyang security guarantees as a way to get negotiations off the ground.

"Kazakhstan is ready to participate in mediation by offering a stage for negotiations," Nazarbayev told members of the UN Security Council.

Kazakhstan, with its multi-vector foreign policy, has proven itself a reliable facilitator of peace talks. Its capital has hosted eight rounds of the so-called Astana Process for peace in Syria.

As a first step to "establishing an atmosphere of trust," the Kazakh president proposed that the nuclear powers offer "security guarantees" as a way to get North Korean President Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table.

Nazarbayev made it clear that the road to resolving the North Korean question passed through the United States, Russia and China, and he asked those three superpowers to engage "constructively" to try to reach an agreement.

The Kazakh leader pointed to the nuclear pact reached with Iran in 2015, calling it an "example" that the most complicated issues can be resolved through negotiations.

Nazarbayev, who was in Washington on Tuesday, said he discussed the North Korean situation with US President Donald Trump and said that both agreed that there was a peaceful way to defuse the crisis.

Kazakhstan, which voluntarily renounced the nuclear arsenal it inherited from the USSR, the world's fourth largest, has made nonproliferation one of the priorities of its mandate as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

During the Security Council meeting convened Thursday, the leader of the first Central Asian nation to hold a seat on the UNSC insisted on the need to give a new impetus to disarmament policies.