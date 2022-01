Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an extraordinary session of the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY

A handout picture made available by the Kazakhstan Defence ministry shows Kazakh serviceman guards on checkpoint in Astana, Kazakhstan, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/KAZAKHSTAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

A handout picture made available by the Kazakhstan Defence ministry shows Kazakh servicemen guard near Shimkent rregional administration in Shemkent, Kazakhstan, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/KAZAKHSTAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

A handout picture made available by the Kazakhstan Defence ministry shows Kazakh servicemen guard near Shimkent rregional administration in Kazakhstan, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/KAZAKHSTAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

Kazakhstan’s constitutional order has been restored after an attempted coup was thwarted, president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday.

The Central Asian nation has been gripped by unrest since January 2 after mass protests broke out over a fuel price hike in the oil and gas-rich country. Dozens have been reported dead in the violent uprising.EFE

