Presidential candidate Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev speaks at a polling station after voting in the presidential election in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Jun. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his ballot during the presidential elections in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Jun. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Presidential candidate Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev speaks at a polling station after voting in the presidential election in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Jun. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kazakhstan began voting on Sunday in one of the first elections since the surprise resignation of Nursultan Nazarbayev, revered as the father of this oil-and-gas-rich Central Asian republic.

There are 11,814,019 eligible voters who will be able to cast their votes until 8.00 pm.

Presidential candidate from the Nur Otan party, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, voted at a Nur-Sultan polling station on Sunday.

He is touted as the favorite to win the elections in the pre-poll surveys by local media.

Tokayev, a 66-year-old diplomat took, over as president in March after Nazarbayev stepped down after three decades in power.

The second candidate in the race is journalist Amirzhan Kosanov, the first opposition hopeful to take part in presidential elections in 14 years in a race that the rest of opposition opted to boycott.

Irrespective of the results, these elections will be historic for being the first time a woman is running for president anywhere in Central Asia.

The surveys have placed Daniya Yespayeva at third place with more than five percent of the votes in a country where 27 percent of the Kazakh deputies are women, but there is only female one minister in the current government.

Authorities have assured free elections but have deployed a large security force for election day and warned that they will quell any attempt to hold protests either during or after the vote.

io/sk/ks