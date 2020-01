A swarm of desert locusts fly over the bush near Enziu, Kitui County, some 200km east of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 24 January 2020.EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A desert locust sits on a branch of a tree in the bush near Enziu, Kitui County, some 200km east of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A man walks through a swarm of desert locusts to chase them away in the bush near Enziu, Kitui County, some 200km east of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A swarm of desert locusts sit on the ground in the bush near Enziu, Kitui County, some 200km east of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A local farmer Theophilus Mwendwa claps his hands to make noise and chase away a swarm of desert locusts with in the bush near Enziu, Kitui County, some 200km east of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan authorities are on Friday scrambling to tackle the largest swarm of locusts the East African country has experienced in seven decades as clouds of the voracious insects capable of devouring 200 tons of crops a day threaten food security in the region.

The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization described the swarms, which are pouring into Kenya from Somalia and Ethiopia, as "unprecedented in their size and destructive potential."