The two leading candidates for Kenya’s presidency cast their ballots on Tuesday as the country's outgoing president called for fair elections.
Deputy president William Ruto cast his ballot accompanied by his wife Rachel shortly after polling stations opened at 6am local time.
"I feel very good that after so many months of campaigning and selling our agenda, this day has come and I have this morning cast my vote,” Ruto said after voting in the western county of Uasin Gishu, calling the election "historic" that would "usher in a new era for the country".
His main rival, former prime minister Raila Odinga, and his wife Ida voted in a huge Nairobi slum that he has represented in parliament for over two decades, considered his electoral stronghold.
“The ball is in the people’s court and I have confidence that the people of Kenya are going to speak loudly in favor of the democratic change,” the opposition leader said before casting his ballot.
The winner of the elections will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who cannot run again after he completed two five-year terms, according to the constitution.
(...)