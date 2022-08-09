Voters queue as they wait for the polling stations to be opened to cast their ballots in the general elections at a polling station in Huruma, Nairobi, Kenya, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Voters stand around a bonfire as they wait for the polling stations to be opened to cast their ballots in the general elections at a polling station in Huruma, Nairobi, Kenya, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

A voter uses a polling booth to mark her ballot papers before casting them during the general elections at a polling station in Huruma, Nairobi, Kenya, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Voters wait to cast their ballots in the general elections at a polling station in Huruma, Nairobi, Kenya, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Voters queue as they wait for the polling stations to be opened to cast their ballots in the general elections at a polling station in Huruma, Nairobi, Kenya, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

A voter casts his ballot during the general elections at a polling station in Huruma, Nairobi, Kenya, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Supporters shout slogans as they cheer Kenya's Azimio la Umoja (Declaration of Unity) political coalition presidential candidate and Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga (C), as he leaves a polling station after casting his ballot during the general elections in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya, 09 August 2022. EFE-EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenya's Azimio la Umoja (Declaration of Unity) political coalition presidential candidate and Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga (R), casts his ballot during the general elections at a polling station in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya, 09 August 2022. EFE-EPA/Daniel Irungu

The two leading candidates for Kenya’s presidency cast their ballots on Tuesday as the country's outgoing president called for fair elections.

Deputy president William Ruto cast his ballot accompanied by his wife Rachel shortly after polling stations opened at 6am local time.

"I feel very good that after so many months of campaigning and selling our agenda, this day has come and I have this morning cast my vote,” Ruto said after voting in the western county of Uasin Gishu, calling the election "historic" that would "usher in a new era for the country".

His main rival, former prime minister Raila Odinga, and his wife Ida voted in a huge Nairobi slum that he has represented in parliament for over two decades, considered his electoral stronghold.

“The ball is in the people’s court and I have confidence that the people of Kenya are going to speak loudly in favor of the democratic change,” the opposition leader said before casting his ballot.

The winner of the elections will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who cannot run again after he completed two five-year terms, according to the constitution.

