Kenya's Azimio la Umoja (Declaration of Unity) political coalition presidential candidate and Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga (C) holds documents as he arrives to file his petition challenging the result of the elections held on 09 August, at the Supreme Court Sub-Registry offices at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya, 22 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenya's Azimio la Umoja (Declaration of Unity) political coalition presidential candidate and Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga (C) and his deputy Martha Karua (2-L) after filing his petition challenging the result of the elections held on 09 August, at the Supreme Court Sub-Registry offices at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya, 22 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenya's Azimio la Umoja (Declaration of Unity) political coalition presidential candidate and Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga (C), arrives to file his petition challenging the result of the elections held on 09 August, at the Supreme Court Sub-Registry offices at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya, 22 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Former Kenyan prime minister and opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday challenged the results of the country’s presidential elections at the Supreme Court.

His opponent, the outgoing vice-president William Ruto, was declared victorious in the August 9 poll with 50.5% of the vote to Odinga’s 48.9%.

Daniel Maanzo, a lawyer for Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja party, confirmed his team had filed online documentation to the court, and that paper versions were being prepared for submission by the afternoon deadline.

(...)