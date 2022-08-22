Former Kenyan prime minister and opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday challenged the results of the country’s presidential elections at the Supreme Court.
His opponent, the outgoing vice-president William Ruto, was declared victorious in the August 9 poll with 50.5% of the vote to Odinga’s 48.9%.
Daniel Maanzo, a lawyer for Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja party, confirmed his team had filed online documentation to the court, and that paper versions were being prepared for submission by the afternoon deadline.
(...)