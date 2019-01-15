People run for cover during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, 15 January 2019. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

An armed soldier takes cover next to a bullet holes riddled glass during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, 15 January 2019. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Armed plain clothes officials secures the areas during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, 15 January 2019. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

An armed soldier takes cover during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, 15 January 2019. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan police on Tuesday confirmed that an upscale hotel complex in the capital Nairobi had come under attack and security forces were on the scene.

Emergency services personnel confirmed to EFE that people had been injured and that several ambulances had been deployed in response to the attack, which took place in Nairobi's Westlands district at the 14 Riverside Drive complex.

"We wish to confirm that there has been an attack incident along 14 Riverside Drive," the Kenya Police Service tweeted on its official account.

"The area has since been cordoned off. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to facilitate smooth operations of the Police," it added.

A police officer in the area told EFE the number of assailants involved and number of victims was not yet known.

A witness at the scene told EFE there had been two explosions.

Images captured by an epa-efe photojournalist on the ground showed people running for cover and security personnel inspecting a damaged hotel entrance.

Police and security forces units were at the scene, along with several fire trucks who were working to put out vehicles that were on fire.