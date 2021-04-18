A South Korean protester takes part in a protest against Japan's decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean, outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 16 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

The United States Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, said Sunday that Japan's continued cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was key to ensuring that the safe release of contaminated water at Fukushima nuclear plant.

Kerry arrived in Seoul after a four-day visit to Shanghai, where he met his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, and discussed cooperation on the climate issue ahead of the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate to be hosted by US President Joe Biden this week. EFE