A file image of actor Kevin Spacey and his attorneys at the Nantucket District Court, in Nantucket, Massachusetts, USA, 07 January 2019. EPA/NICOLE HARNISHFEGER

American actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the United Kingdom between 2005 and 2013, the Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.”

One complainant has accused Spacey of sexual assault dating to 2005 in London, while a second complainant has accused the actor of sexual assault dating to 2008 as well as “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

(...)