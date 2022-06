US actor Kevin Spacey (C) departs Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, 16 June 2022.EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Kevin Spacey was granted unconditional bail Thursday after appearing at a London court to face four sexual assault charges.

The 62-year-old Hollywood star arrived at the Westminster Magistrates Court in London, where he confirmed his identity, his date of birth and his London address at the preliminary hearing.

(...)