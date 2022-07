US actor Kevin Spacey (C-R) arrives at the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in London, Britain, 14 July 2022. Spacey was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

US actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in London, Britain, 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

US actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in London, Britain, 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sex assault charges in London

Oscar winner Kevin Spacey Thursday pleaded not guilty to several sexual assault offenses during a hearing at a London court.

The Hollywood star, formally charged on June 13, was surrounded by members of the press as he arrived at the Old Bailey Criminal Court in central London.

Spacey denied all four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

(...)