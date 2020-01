The UK newspaper's leading story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is displayed in a news agent in London, Britain, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan visit Canada House in London, Britain, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A man poses with The Sun newspaper's leading story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in London, Britain, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The controversial decision by the Dukes of Sussex to step back from their royal duties has raised a number of questions.

Where will the couple reside?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said they intend to live between the United Kingdom and North America, possibly Canada, where the couple has spent the last two months and where Meghan lived while filming TV series Suits.