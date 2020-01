European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (L) and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell give a press conference at the end of the weekly college meeting of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Khamenei: Military action 'not enough' to ensure US withdrawal

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said an Iranian missile attack against two military bases used by United States troops in Iraq did not satisfactorily avenge the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Addressing a congregation in the holy city of Qom, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic said the US had to be expelled from the region altogether. EFE-EPA