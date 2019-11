A youngster takes a look at the Rafey landfill dump in the Dominican city of Santiago on Oct. 29, 2019, ,where just a few years ago, hundreds of children would be searching among the garbage for their families' next meal and some items to sell. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Children smile in the Cometas de Esperanza (Comets of Hope) school in Santiago, Dominican Republic, on Oct. 29, 2019 - the NGO has saved hundreds of these children from searching among the garbage at the Rafey landfill for their families' next meal and some items to sell. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

ACOMPAÑA CRÓNICA*** Oscar Faes, director of the Cometas de Esperanza (Comets of Hope) school in Santiago, Dominican Republic, is seen on Oct. 29, 2019, at the Rafey landfill, from which his NGO has saved hundreds of children from searching among the garbage for their families' next meal and some items to sell. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

As if they were on pastures, a herd of cattle feeds on waste at the Rafey landfill dump in the Dominican city of Santiago, but now they no longer see the hundreds of children who, just a few years ago, would be searching for their families' next meal among the garbage.

That scene belongs to the past - there are no minors sunk in the rubbish anymore to take home something to eat or some junk to sell. Not since the Cometas de Esperanza (Comets of Hope) Foundation brought them out of their misery.