A security guard stands by a robot on Oct. 20, 2019, in Times Square, New York, as part of the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, a reference to today's controversial weapon systems capable of deciding where, when and how to carry out attacks without human intervention. EFE-EPA/Ari Beser/Campaign to Stop Killer Robots

Members of the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots stand by a robot on Oct. 20, 2019, in Times Square, New York; "killer robots" is a reference to today's controversial weapon systems capable of deciding where, when and how to carry out attacks without human intervention. EFE-EPA/Ari Beser/Campaign to Stop Killer Robots

Technology expert Liz O'Sullivan stands by a robot on Oct. 20, 2019, in Times Square, New York, as part of the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, a reference to today's controversial weapon systems capable of deciding where, when and how to carry out attacks without human intervention. EFE-EPA/Ari Beser/Campaign to Stop Killer Robots

Killer robots are here and the world does not knows what to do

Killer robots - weapon systems capable of deciding where, when and how to carry out attacks without human intervention - are now a reality within reach of various governments, but the world remains divided on what to do about them.

The threat, which not long ago seemed like some futuristic movie, has been discussed for years in the United Nations without any tangible results, even as the urgency to find an answer grows greater.

"These technologies are not tomorrow technologies. They are possible today, though they are very unsafe," Liz O'Sullivan of the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots told EFE.

This coalition of 130 NGOs is promoting the negotiation of an international treaty to ban this kind of armament.