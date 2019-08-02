Carmela Avelino (R) gives an account of how her husband, Edgardo, who was a farmer, was killed in a police-led anti-insurgency operation four months ago in Negros Oriental province, during a forum about extrajudicial killings at a university in Quezon City, Philippines Aug. 1, 2019 (issued Aug. 2, 2019). EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The escalation in deadly violence against peasants, land-rights advocates and activists has sent shock-waves in the Philippine island of Negros where 16 civilians have been killed since last week amid the president's threat to impose martial law in a bid to stop the onslaught.

During Rodrigo Duterte's three years in office, 87 unarmed civilians, most of them peasants, activists and lawyers, have been killed in extra-judicial killings in Negros, a largely agricultural region where decades of inequality and poverty have fed an underlying social tension which has spiraled out of control.

The last month has been especially deadly in Negros - the island in central Philippines which has the largest sugarcane plantations in the country - but the bloodiest incident took place on Mar. 30, when 14 peasants were killed in a single night in the town of Canloon.

Carmela Avelino said in floods of tears that 10 uniformed police officers had entered their house after midnight while they were sleeping and tried to take away her son, but her daughter's screams made them stop. Later, they took her and her children outside while her husband was thrown on the floor and beaten mercilessly.

Carmela and her children were escorted to a nearby church in the middle of the night by five officers - who were wearing dark glasses to avoid being identified - and heard three gunshots.

Carmela's husband Edgardo Avelino - the 59-year-old leader of the local peasants' organization Kilusang Magububukid - was killed on that night.

The officers allegedly stole the organization's money kept in the house, planted two pistols at the scene of the crime and accused Edgardo of being a member of the banned communist rebel group New People's Army and trying to shoot at them. Family members and witnesses contradicted the officers' version of events.

This week, Carmela participated in several meetings and protests in Manila against the militarization and climate of impunity in Negros along with wives of other victims such as Cedina Isugan, whose husband was killed under similar circumstances in December.

She said that officers had taken her and her son to the lower floor of the house while her husband was immobile on the floor. He was later taken to the backyard and they heard three shots soon after.

Another major massacre took place on Dec. 27 during the counter-insurgency Oplan Sauron operation, carried out jointly by the police and the military, when six peasants were killed and 50 others arrested.

Both Carmel and Cedina said they were afraid of possible retaliation for exposing the situation in Negros, an area marked by brutal military repression and a campaign to brand peasant leaders and left-wing groups as "reds" and communists.

"The terror sown by Oplan Sauron and the continued presence of military and police forces in communities have forced many residents, most of whom are farmers, to flee which has made it difficult for them to tend to their lands and for their children to go to school," Angie Ipong, the regional leader of the farmers' organization Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura, said.

National Police Chief Oscar Albayelde has justified the recent killings - with more than 20 deaths reported just in July - as "legitimate operations against insurgents" and ordered the deployment of 300 members of special elite forces on the island.

The conflict escalated on Jul. 18, when four police officers were killed in an ambush in Ayugon, five days after a clash between the military and the NPA took place in the same city.

After the escalation in violence, Duterte warned on Thursday night that he would take "drastic measures," hours after his spokesperson suggested the possibility of declaring martial law on Negros, a measure imposed on the island of Mindanao since 2017.

The spurt of violence on Negros started on October 2018 with the killings of nine workers associated with the left-wing National Federation of Sugarcane Workers while they were holding a protest to demand agrarian reforms and just redistribution of land.

The workers received salaries of $25-35, insufficient for the livelihood of families which have three children on average, according to John Milton Lozande, the general secretary of NFSW, which represents around 335,000 sugarcane workers in Negros.

"The Island of Negros is a microcosm of the feudal remnants of the Spanish period 'Hacienda' system," he said.

"The island of Negros has a long history of violence stemming from festering issues of land rights, poverty, and injustice. Peasant and farmer groups have campaigned for land reform over the island's vast sugar plantations amid fighting between communist insurgents and government forces," said Brad Adams, the Asia director of nonprofit Human Rights Watch.

The killings have been included in data compiled by nonprofit Global Witness, which categorized the Philippines this week as the most deadly country in the world for being an environmental activist, with 30 activists killed in 2018 and 48 in 2017.

"It is horrifying that those who peacefully defend land and the environment are the ones who are being killed and persecuted so that environmental exploitation can continue for the profit of a few," Greenpeace Philippines Director Lea Guerrero said. EFE-EPA

