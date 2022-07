A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) and his wife Ri Sol Ju attending an event marking the 69th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice in front of the Monument to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 27 July 2022 EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un defended the friendship between Pyongyang and Beijing, a relationship he said is "sealed in blood" and that it would continue to develop in the future, state media reported Friday.

"The friendship between North Korea and China is founded on all kinds of historical evidence, will be immortal, and will develop generation after generation along with the advancement of the socialist cause," Kim said in remarks reported by state news agency KCNA.

(...)