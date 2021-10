A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C-R) presenting an award during a visit to the 'Self-Defence-2021' defense development exhibition, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 11 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has defended the right of his country to develop weapons in the face of threats from “hostile forces including the United States,” stating that Washington has not changed its aggressive policy toward Pyongyang.

In a speech delivered on Monday at an arms exhibition, Kim said there was no “behavioral basis for believing that” the US is not hostile towards North Korea despite “frequent signals in recent years” from Washington. EFE