The entrance sign at Dotcom Mansion, the residence of German Kim Dotcom, who has been arrested on an US led copyright infringement investigation, in Coatsville, Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 23, 2012. EPA/FILE/David Rowland

The property in Coatesville, near Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 20, 2012, one of the most expensive in the country and rented by co-operator of the file-sharing platform Megaupload, Kim Schmitz. EPA/FILE/Elliot Kember

A file picture dated Feb. 22, 2012 shows Kim Dotcom (aka Kim Schmitz) surrounded by members of the media after being released on bail at the District Court on charges in a US led copyright infringement Investigation, North Shore, Auckland, New Zealand. EPA/FILE/DAVID ROWLAND

The legal arguments on whether New Zealand can extradite German businessman Kim Dotcom to the United States over alleged crimes linked to hacking and intellectual property violations have come to a close and all participants now await the Supreme Court's final ruling, judicial sources told EFE on Wednesday.

The decision comes seven years after Dotcom and his former colleagues at his company Megaupload were arrested and subsequently launched an appeal against extradition for something that was not considered a crime in New Zealand.

"The hearings ended on Monday, I have no information on the date on which the ruling will be delivered," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, told Efe in an e-mail.

The final appeal process began on June 10 and included Finn Batato, Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk, three of Dotcom's ex-partners in the portal Megaupload, which was created in 2005. All have argued against extradition.

The appeal revolved around whether there are discrepancies between New Zealand's Extradition Act and an agreement with the US that could expedite extradition.

The legal arguments focused on whether copyright infringement can be considered a criminal offense in New Zealand, and therefore a crime that merits extradition.

If it does not, a process called double criminality would apply, which would require any copyright infringement to be considered a crime in both the US and New Zealand, rather than just in the US. This could provide a lifeline to Dotcom and his colleagues.

Should the Supreme Court rule in favor of extradition, the fate of Dotcom and his alleged co-offenders will be in the hands of Justice Minister Andrew Little, who must give the go-ahead to proceed.

The German computer scientist was arrested in Feb. 2012 at a mansion he rented on the outskirts of Auckland along with Batato, Ortmann and Van der Kolk as part of a police operation orchestrated by the FBI that included the closure of Megaupload and the confiscation of its goods.

The US authorities maintain that Megaupload illegally obtained revenues totaling some $175 million (155 million euros) for material illegally shared among its 50 million end users.

All four are wanted by the US for 13 crimes, including organized crime, money laundering and electronic fraud.

A New Zealand court initially granted the extradition of Dotcom to the US in Dec. 2015, the High Court upheld the ruling in Feb. 2017 and the Court of Appeal did the same in July 2018.

The current hearing in the Supreme Court is the final appeal on the matter, although it is not the men's last legal avenue.

In its day, the High Court considered that the four accused can be tried in the US for fraud, because that crime fits into the extradition treaty that both countries had signed, but not for other charges linked to intellectual property violation.

