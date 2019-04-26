Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (not pictured) at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) raising their glasses for a toast during a grand banquet after Russian - North Korean talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, Apr 25, 2019 EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) after Russian - North Korean talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, Apr 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

The North Korean leader holds the United States responsible for the failure of the Hanoi summit and warns that his country is prepared for any possible situation, the North Korean official media reported Friday.

Kim Jong-un made these remarks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Thursday, according to North Korean official news agency KCNA.

Kim said that "the US took a unilateral attitude in bad faith" in his second summit with US President Donald Trump in February in Hanoi, which ended abruptly without an agreement.

"The situation on the Korean peninsula and the region is now at a standstill and has reached a critical point where it may return to its original state," Kim told Putin in reference to the possibility of resuming the missile and nuclear tests that North Korea has halted since Nov.2017, KCNA said.

The North Korean leader also said that "peace and security on the Korean peninsula will entirely depend on the "future attitude" of the US and that his country is prepared for any “possible situation.”

Putin reiterated his support for the gradual disarmament of the Korean peninsula with the progressive lifting of sanctions which Pyongyang advocates, and said the regime "needs guarantees of its security and sovereignty" in a multilateral framework.

With Beijing, Seoul and Moscow backing the idea of a phased process that offers incentives to the regime, Kim is now sending a message that the ball is in Washington's court and that it is the inflexible attitude of the US that is blocking the process of denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.

In Hanoi, the White House proposed a “big deal", wanting the North to dismantle its missiles and chemical and biological weapons - in addition to nuclear weapons - programs before granting concessions.

During the last week, Pyongyang has been seeking to pressure Washington to ease its stance in denuclearization negotiations although as several analysts point out that, in reality, it seems to be a strategy of tug-of-war in the long term.

The North Korean regime has in mind at all times the examples of Iraq, Libya and the breakdown of the Iran nuclear deal when faced with taking truly significant steps towards denuclearization while Washington believes that Pyongyang has proved to dishonest in over two decades of failed negotiations.

Establishing mutual trust seems to be the only way to break the existing stalemate, a huge challenge taking into account the impatience Trump has displayed in the White House and the way international sanctions are choking the North Korean economy.

Pyongyang has also included Seoul, a key mediator in bringing about the two summits between Kim and Trump, in the framework of its current pressure strategy.

The biggest proof of this is that the regime has already skipped nine consecutive Friday meetings at the inter-Korean liaison office that opened in September, the South Korean Unification Ministry reported Friday.

The last weekly meeting was held on Feb.22, days before the failure of the summit at Hanoi, which has brought about this change in approach by the regime.

Moreover, on Saturday, Seoul is holding an event to commemorate one year of the first summit between Kim and the South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a fundamental step in the current rapprochement between the Koreas.

Pyongyang has not only not responded to the invitation to send representatives to the event but this week North Korea's propaganda machine, for the first time in a long time, directly condemned the South Korean government for conducting some joint air exercises with the US.

asb/pd/ses